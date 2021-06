Miami Marlins vs Toronto Blue Jays 6/1/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Marlins (24-28) and the Toronto Blue Jays (27-25) will duel in a quick two-game set at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 7:07 AM ET. Miami lost the short two-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The Marlins suffered a three-run deficit in a 2-5 defeat in Game 1 on Friday and a 1-3 loss on Saturday. On Friday, Starter Cody Poteet allowed 4 hits and 5 earned runs with 2 walks granted and struck out 6 Boston’s batters in 4.1 innings pitched. Last time out, the Miami Marlins managed to score in the final inning just one run on 10 hits in the loss. Starting Pitcher Trevor Rogers gave up 9 hits and 2 earned runs with zero walks while striking out 6 batters of the Red Sox in pitching for 6.0 innings in the losing effort. Right Fielder Magneuris Sierra acquired a one-run score on 3 hits for the Marlins in the loss.