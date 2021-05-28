Cancel
Wayzata, MN

Wayzata color guard will be at Memorial Day events

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wayzata American Legion Color Guard will be several area Memorial Day events Monday, May 31:. • 8:30 a.m. Parker’s Lake Cemetery (County Road 6 and Niagra Lane, Plymouth) • 9:15 a.m. Greenlawn Cemetery (Wayzata Boulevard and Park Street, Wayzata) • 9:45 a.m. Old Wayzata Cemetery (Wayzata Boulevard and Walker...

Wayzata, MN

Wayzata Historical Society to host program on streetcar boats

The Wayzata Historical Society will host a virtual program 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, entitled “Yellow Jackets: The Story of Lake Minnetonka’s Streetcar Boats.”. The program will explore the history of the streetcar boats operated by the Twin City Rapid Transit Company between 1906 and 1926. Also covered will be the history of the streetcar steamboat Minnehaha, which was raised from the bottom of the lake in 1980. When resources became available for restoration of the steamboat, approximately $500,000 and 80,000 volunteer man-hours were spent bringing the Minnehaha back to its former glory. On May 25, 1996, the steamboat resumed passenger service to begin its second life on Lake Minnetonka. This year marks Minnehaha’s 115th birthday and is the 25th anniversary of its return to passenger service.
