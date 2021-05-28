Cancel
Bryson City, NC

Bryson City woman sentenced to 21 years for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death

By Scott
theonefeather.com
 18 days ago

ASHEVILLE – Shannon White, 44, of Bryson City, was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Thursday, May 27 for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the prison term imposed, Chief...

www.theonefeather.com
