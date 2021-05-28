Man sentenced to lengthy prison term

DAVENPORT, IOWA – A Davenport man, Brenton Mon’Shae Jones, age 24, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 46 months in prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Receipt and Possession of a Machinegun, and Receipt and Possession of an Unregistered Machinegun. This sentence is to be served consecutively to a supervised release revocation sentence of 18 months imposed the same day. Jones was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison sentence and pay $300.00 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.