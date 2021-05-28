Cancel
Public Safety

Man sentenced to lengthy prison term

ruralradio.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleA 53-year-old Lexington man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term following his conviction of Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child in Dawson County District Court. Manuel Orozco was ordered to serve from 26 to 30 years in prison and was given credit for 225 days already served in the case. Judge Jim Doyle also ordered Orozco to register as a sex offender for 25 years. A charge of incest was previously dismissed. The case stemmed from a Lexington Police Department investigation that began in 2020.

