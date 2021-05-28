Hide your Dalmatians: Cruella lands on Disney+ today
As the song goes, "If she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will." Cruella, the long-awaited live-action origin story about one of Disney's most popular love-to-hate villains, lands on Disney+ and in theaters today. Starring Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Paul Walter Hauser, the film follows a young Estella De Vil (Stone) working as a fashion designer in punk-rock 1970s London and her path that leads her to become the iconic Dalmatian-stealing villain.www.msn.com