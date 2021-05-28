Hide your Dalmatians: Cruella lands on Disney+ today

Cruella got some new posters from Disney this week. It’s been a wild week for Emma Stone’s Dalmatian nemesis. Just today, the company announced a sequel to the film, and the Internet exploded with the news. Cruella has been hotly debated since the moment the project was announced. Interestingly, this fervor only intensified when the trailer dropped. There were immediate comparisons to Todd Phillips’ Joker. But, they’re very different movies. Then, there was the drama over the origin of the villain on social media. After all that chatter, here Disney is green lighting the sequel because the crowds absolutely showed up to watch on Disney+. You can expect to see a lot more of Stone in that wig and the killer outfits at some point in the near future. For now, you can check out Disney’s post down below for some fun artwork.