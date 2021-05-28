Cancel
Public Safety

Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Five former Russian police officers were convicted Friday on charges of fabricating evidence in the 2019 drug arrest of a prominent investigative journalist. Ivan Golunov of the independent Meduza online news outlet was arrested in Moscow on drug-dealing charges that he rejected as a sham. The journalist argued the drugs found in his backpack and his apartment were planted by police in retaliation for his investigations of corruption in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies.

