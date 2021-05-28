Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In 2021, the number of women running businesses on the Fortune 500 hit an all-time record: 41. But that's not all. For the first time two Black women are running Fortune 500 businesses (Roz Brewer of No. 16 Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thasunda Brown Duckett of No. 79 TIAA). And another executive is making history at the helm of the highest-ranking business ever run by a female CEO (Karen Lynch of No. 4 CVS Health).