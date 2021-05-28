Cancel
Personal Finance

Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Big Hollywood
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2% By SARAH SKIDMORE SELLAP Personal Finance WriterThe Associated Press. Most of the...

www.breitbart.com
Jamie Dimon
Lisa Su
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
AMD
Posted by
Reuters

Corporate America blowback

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The drumbeat to overturn Donald Trump-era rules that favored corporate America has started. High equity prices, which typically keep investors silent, are small solace for the country’s biggest chieftains. On Tuesday a group of investors sued the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over...
Economymiamiheatnation.com

Meagre rewards for workers, exceptionally rich pay for CEOs

(NYTIMES) – Even in a gilded age for executive pay, 2020 was a blowout year. A comprehensive survey of the 200 highest-paid chief executives at public companies conducted for The New York Times by Equilar, an executive compensation consulting firm, revealed some of the biggest pay packages on record, and showed that the gap between CEOs and everybody else widened during the pandemic.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Executive pay soared during the pandemic, widening the gulf between CEOs and employees. These were the 5 execs who received the largest pay packages in 2020.

Executive compensation skyrocketed in 2020, a New York Times and Equilar analysis found. Palantir CEO Alex Karp was the highest-paid public company CEO at $1.1 billion. Eight of the top earners received compensation packages worth over $100 million last year. See more stories on Insider's business page. For US executives,...
Posted by
Fortune

The female CEOs on this year’s Fortune 500 just broke three all-time records

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. In 2021, the number of women running businesses on the Fortune 500 hit an all-time record: 41. But that's not all. For the first time two Black women are running Fortune 500 businesses (Roz Brewer of No. 16 Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thasunda Brown Duckett of No. 79 TIAA). And another executive is making history at the helm of the highest-ranking business ever run by a female CEO (Karen Lynch of No. 4 CVS Health).
Minoritiesweisradio.com

Record 41 female CEOs among Fortune 500 includes 2 Black women for 1st time

(NEW YORK) — This year’s Fortune 500 list was a record-breaking affair for female CEOs, with 41 woman-run companies making the cut. The annual list, which ranks America’s largest companies, also made history as two African American female CEOs made the list for the first time — Rosalind Brewer of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thasunda Brown Duckett of TIAA.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

Karen Lynch becomes highest-ranking female Fortune 500 CEO

CVS Health and its CEO, Karen Lynch, made Fortune 500 history by becoming the highest-ranked company to be helmed by a female CEO, according to a June 2 news release. CVS Health ranks No. 4 on the Fortune 500 list. The list is led by Walmart, followed by Amazon and Apple.
Businessimore.com

Tim Cook sits 171st in S&P 500 CEO pay rankings

Tim Cook ranks 171st in CEO pay within the S&P 500. New figures from WSJ show he earns just over the median $13.4 million of S&P 500 CEOs. Cook, like Steve Jobs before him, receives most of his compensation from Apple in the form of shares. Apple CEO Tim Cook...
Business9to5Mac

Tim Cook only ranks 171/500 in CEO pay and compensation table

The WSJ has published its annual ranking of CEO pay and compensation packages for S&P 500 companies, and Apple’s Tim Cook only takes 171st place despite AAPL sitting at the top of the index by company worth. Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) ranks US companies by market capitalization, putting...
BusinessWorld Economic Forum

8 female CEOs on bridging the gender gap in tech

The technology industry is booming – in the first quarter of 2021, global venture investments reached $125 billion (a 94% year on year increase). But if a rising tide lifts all boats, why has the inclusion and participation of women in tech not also shot up?. According to the most...
Public HealthWashington Times

Morgan Stanley tells workers to return to office or take pay cut as pandemic eases

The CEO of Morgan Stanley has warned employees to return to the office by Labor Day or face a pay cut, as New York City businesses reopen fully from the COVID-19 pandemic. “If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office,” CEO James Gorman said during an annual company conference that was held virtually on Monday, the New York Post reported.
Posted by
Coinspeaker

JPMorgan Chase Hoards Cash Indefinitely Forecasting Higher Inflation and Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target has already been outstripped in April mainly due to the effects of economy reopening, contained demand and supply restrictions. Long-term Inflation is here to stay if you agree with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has revealed stockpiling cash to the tunes of $500 billion in order to take advantage of opportunities that will come with the rise in interest rates.
Businesskitco.com

JPMorgan stockpiling cash, waiting for interest rates to rise - CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday the bank is holding around $500 billion in cash, putting it in a position to benefit from higher interest rates. "We've actually been effectively stockpiling more and more cash, waiting for opportunities to invest at...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Economynysscpa.org

CEO-to-Worker Pay Ratio Widened Last Year

While 2020 was a time of major economic insecurity for tens of millions throughout the country, the nation's wealthiest CEOs did not just well but great, as pay for chief executives increased by 14.1 percent, the New York Times reported. In contrast, in the year before the pandemic, when the economy wasn't a disaster, workers gained just 1.9 percent in salaries. In 2020, according to the most recent data, CEOs made 274 times the amount of the average worker they employed, compared to the still-huge-but-a-little-less-so ratio of 245 times the average worker's pay in 2019. The Times quoted Sarah Anderson, global economy director at the Institute for Policy Studies, who said, “While Americans were cheering on the workers who were keeping our economy going, corporate boards were busy coming up with ways to justify pumping up CEO pay,”