CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. We are officially over two years past when Game of Thrones aired its hotly debated series finale. Those at HBO have never been ones to sit idly by, so they've spent a good portion of the intervening months attempting to rekindle the flame which was stoked by earlier seasons of the fantasy hit, and now have several potential spinoffs which have been announced to the Westeros-loving public. But, with so many series seemingly on tap, including House of the Dragon (which will debut sometime in 2022), where do all the proposed Game of Thrones prequels and spinoffs currently stand? We now have your answer.