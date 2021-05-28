Cancel
Weeknd, Roddy Ricch win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28 (UPI) — The Weeknd won the iHeartRadio Music Awards for Male Artist of the Year and Best Song for “Blinding Lights” on Thursday night. The Hip-Hop Album of the Year award was presented to Lil Baby for My Turn, while Roddy Ricch won for Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for “The Box.”

