New York City police seeking man who punched elderly Asian woman

By UPI
Big Hollywood
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 28 (UPI) — New York City police are looking for a suspect caught on camera Wednesday punching a 75-year-old Asian woman in the city’s borough of Queens. Authorities released video of the attack, showing the moment Wing Wa Chin was hit in the face unprovoked, WABC-TV reported Friday. Chin...

