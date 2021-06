5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings is getting married! Hemmings took to Instagram Tuesday to share the news that he had proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Sierra Deaton. "With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year. I love you Thao and I can’t imagine my life without you ❤️ @sierradeaton," Hemmings wrote next to a series of snaps chronicling the hillside proposal.