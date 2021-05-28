Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

128 additional coronavirus cases reported in Maine, no new deaths

By WGME
WPFO
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- No additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Maine on Friday. The death toll stands at 825. The Maine CDC reported 128 more coronavirus cases on Friday. [Bethel man clashes with Walmart over trash behind store]. There have been 67,544 coronavirus cases reported in Maine as of Friday....

fox23maine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Coronavirus#Alcohol#Walmart#Public Health#Wgme#The Maine Cdc#Bethel#Piscataquis#Mainers
Related
Bismarck, NDKFYR-TV

Health officials discuss link between COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thirteen-point six percent of North Dakota children are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and Health Department officials say that is slightly below the U.S. average. But with recent reports of a cardiac condition in young people who’ve gotten a COVID-19 shot, some parents may have concerns. The...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...
HealthWorld Link

SNAP benefits increasing in June

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, approximately 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency...
Public HealthWebster County Citizen

DHSS issues statewide health advisory for delta variant

MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a health advisory in relation to the emergence of the delta COVID-19 variant strain in Missouri. DHSS Health Advisory. The health advisory was sent to Missouri health care providers. The highest proportion of the variant is detected...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

CDC Says More Than 300 New Outbreaks of Salmonella Infections Linked to Backyard Poultry – Includes California

June 25, 2021 - A CDC investigation notice regarding multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections has been posted: https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/backyardpoultry-05-21/index.html. Key points:. CDC and public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. Since the last update on May 20, an additional...
Public Healthncdhhs.gov

NC Medicaid Providers to be Reimbursed for COVID-19 Vaccine Counseling

To help Medicaid beneficiaries get the accurate information they need to make an informed decision about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will reimburse Medicaid providers for providing counseling on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination. NC Medicaid providers can now be reimbursed for...
Beauty & Fashionnorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Health Department Issues Health Advisory

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is issuing a Health Advisory to provide the latest information regarding the emergence of the Delta variant. The Delta variant, formerly known as the India variant, causing coronavirus originated and rapidly spread in India, and is emerging in counties around the United States. The department is reporting that research suggests the Delta variant is associated with a 64% increased risk of household transmission compared with the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7, formerly UK variant), and is 40% more transmissible outdoors. According to the patient data from the UK where the Delta variant now accounts for 91% of the Covid-19 cases, disease caused by this variant may not present in typical fashion with cough and fever, but rather headache, runny nose, and sore throat. Also, according to patient data, most cases were appearing in young people who had not yet been vaccinated. This variant is appearing to be far more transmissible as each positive case is infecting multiple people.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Rare vaccine side effect could affect teenagers, health experts say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Arkansas and across the country, a rare side effect from the COVID-19 vaccine is gaining attention from health experts. “I would say people should be more worried about their young adolescent or young men themselves getting the infection with COVID-19,” Joel Tumlison, a physician with the Arkansas Department of Health, said.
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

GF health officials work to minimize vaccine waste

With fewer people lining up to get a shot the risk of tossing unused vials of COVID vaccine increases. Grand Forks health officials say while it’s not a major problem they have seen an uptick in vaccine waste. The department’s Haley Bruhn says the goal is still to use every shot in the bottle. “Zero waste was a heavy emphasis when people were knocking down our doors to get vaccine. We are wasting at this point which is a change in strategy because we want to be able to vaccinate anybody and not hold back puncturing a vial.”
Florida Statefox13news.com

Florida leads nation in new daily cases of COVID-19, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. - Things may be feeling more normal in the community, but the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, especially in the Sunshine State. Florida leads the nation for new daily cases of COVID-19 and Bay Area hospitals say the patients landing in their beds tend to be younger and unvaccinated.
Pennsylvania Stateerienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania to Lift Masking Order Monday; People Still Asked to Wear Masks where Required

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is lifting its statewide order requiring face coverings Monday, June 28, at 12:01 a.m. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status,” said acting secretary of health Alison Beam.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada reports 262 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death

Nevada on Friday reported 262 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, according to state data. The updated figures posted to the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website brought totals in the state to 327,140 cases and 5,622 deaths. The new cases were higher than the two-week moving...
Cumberland County, MEWGME

No new Coronavirus deaths reported

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Maine CDC on Sunday. The death toll stands at 845. The Maine CDC reported 50 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 68,590. 50,160 have been confirmed and 18,430 are...
Augusta, MEWMTW

Maine CDC reports 50 additional cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 50 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no new deaths. The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,590. The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains...