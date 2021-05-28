Cancel
NBA

Knicks fans 'for the most part have been great,' says Trae Young's father

By Tom Hanslin, The Zach Gelb Show
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 18 days ago
Madison Square Garden needed a new playoff villain, a 21st century enemy. And much to New York Knicks fans' delight -- or perhaps dismay -- it only took one game for them to choose Trae Young. The Atlanta Hawks' phenom owned the spotlight in the world's most famous arena this...

NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Knicks players speak out about upcoming postseason series and what to expect

The New York Knicks cemented themselves in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a tight win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. After leading by 17 points in the fourth quarter, Boston charged their way back, pulling the games within one point in the final moments. However, the Knicks extracted the victory, which was their ultimate goal despite a solid effort by Boston.
NBANew York Post

It’s time for the Knicks to bench Elfrid Payton

The coach has been resolute in his belief about the player. He has been defiant about it. Ever since Knicks fans were allowed back into Madison Square Garden Feb. 23 for what has been a genuine doe-eyed love fest for 22 games, there hardly has been a discouraging or disparaging word directed at any of the local heroes clad in home white (or blue, or black).
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Julius Randle, RJ Barrett played more minutes than anyone else in NBA in 2020-21 season

The NBA implemented a policy in an attempt to restrict the ever so popular strategy of load management throughout the league, and it lessened how often healthy players could rest, to a degree. Still, if you were a fan of the 76ers, Lakers, Clippers, Bucks or the other preconceived top dogs around the league, there were certainly some games where you'd watch one or both teams scratch a player or two — under various designations — in an attempt to give them a day off. Intertwined with real injuries and with the COVID-19 pandemic, you likely saw quite a few absences.
NBAPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Who should the Knicks start against the Atlanta Hawks in round 1?

The New York Knicks officially locked in the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference with a close victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Ultimately, the win was a bit more strenuous than they would’ve hoped for, but they got the job done and will now take on the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
NBANBA

Damian Lillard, Trae Young named NBA Players of the Week

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 21. Check out highlights from their past week of action. Damian Lillard. > Complete Box Scores. Trae Young. > Complete Box Scores.
NBAwdrb.com

BOZICH | Randle, Payne, Rozier, Mitchell, Nwora celebrate big seasons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Kenny Payne was in the mix for head college coaching positions during his time as an assistant with the University of Kentucky, several former Wildcats were outspoken advocates that Payne deserved his opportunity to run a team. One was Devin Booker. Another was Karl Anthony-Towns....
NBAThe Ringer

Knicks Clinch the 4-Seed and Face the Hawks in Round 1

JJ opens with the Knicks closing out the regular season with three straight wins to clinch the 4-seed and home-court advantage in Round 1 against the Hawks before taking a few calls from fired-up Knicks fans (1:13). Then he breaks down his weekend trip to Baltimore and the Yankees taking two of three from the Orioles, plus the Mets getting swept by the Rays (14:57). Next, radio and YES Network host Michael Kay stops by to discuss the Yankees’ season, competing with Francesa, and the excitement in the city around the Knicks (25:01). Finally, JJ weighs in on the Nets getting the 2-seed and whom he wants to see them play (53:20), takes some listener voicemails (55:20), and closes it out with some hockey talk with Mollie Walker of The New York Post (1:09:11).
NBApeachtreehoops.com

Trae Young honored as Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The Atlanta Hawks finished the 2020-21 regular season with a flourish, winning their final four games. That extended the team’s home winning streak to eleven — the longest active home winning streak in the NBA — and, in the process, secured a Southeast Division title and the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Eastern Conference Playoffs. Credit for the strong finish can and should be attributed to many individuals, but Atlanta’s franchise centerpiece was honored with a league-wide award on Monday afternoon.
NBANBA

Series preview: Playoff newbies Knicks, Hawks ready to keep late rolls going

Going from playoffs to playoffs, both the Knicks and the Hawks will be bringing crews short on postseason experience into their best-of-seven series. We’re not talking Sacramento Kings-like (15 years and counting), but New York last reached the playoffs in 2013 and Atlanta hasn’t appeared since 2016. What changed? Their...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Trae Young, Hawks eliminate Knicks

Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday.
NBAnny360.com

Top Secret Fyles: Knicks deserve all the kudos they can get

Plenty has occurred to the Knicks’ organization between when they last made the NBA playoffs in 2013 and now. A countless list of head coaches and players have wandered in and out of Madison Square Garden over eight seasons. At the start of this current season back in December, it was expected that the Knicks would miss the postseason for an eighth consecutive campaign.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

5 storylines to follow as Knicks get set for first-round showdown vs. Hawks

The Hawks aren’t the juiciest matchup for the Knicks. They didn’t have an All-Star this season, and largely operated out of the spotlight as a smallish market team. Nobody is giving them a chance to win the NBA title, similar to the Knicks. But there are intriguing storylines to this 4-v-5 series, the type of narratives that add to the entertainment and drama. Here are five to ingest. Who is ...