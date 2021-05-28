Police: Man accused of peeping into child's window in Gresham stabbed during confrontation

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after they say a man was stabbed in Gresham after peeping into a child's window. Officers first responded to the report of a man found stabbed in the 2700 block of Northeast Hogan Drive at about 11:14 p.m. The man was located in front of a nearby hotel with stab wound injuries. Police said witnesses told officers the man walked up from the south and had no information as to where the incident occurred.