Boise, ID

Verticalsim Announces Boise Airport in Development for XPL and MSFS

By Calum Martin
fselite.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA short post on Facebook from Verticalsim has announced they will be bringing Boise Airport (KBOI) to both X-Plane 11 and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Located in Idaho, the airport is surrounded by mountains making for a scenic approach into the busy airport. In 2019, the airport saw over 2 million passengers through its terminal buildings making it the busiest airport in the state. Throughout the year, airlines such as Delta, JetBlue, United and Southwest visit on a regular basis taking passengers to various domestic destinations.

fselite.net
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
#Xpl#Verticalsim#Boise Airport In#Msfs#Kboi
