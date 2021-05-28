Verticalsim Announces Boise Airport in Development for XPL and MSFS
A short post on Facebook from Verticalsim has announced they will be bringing Boise Airport (KBOI) to both X-Plane 11 and Microsoft Flight Simulator. Located in Idaho, the airport is surrounded by mountains making for a scenic approach into the busy airport. In 2019, the airport saw over 2 million passengers through its terminal buildings making it the busiest airport in the state. Throughout the year, airlines such as Delta, JetBlue, United and Southwest visit on a regular basis taking passengers to various domestic destinations.fselite.net