The NCAAB 2021 season is in the midst of significant upheaval brought on by the catalyzing effect of the coronavirus pandemic that turned 2020 upside down for all major sporting leagues around the world. In a bid to adapt to the various pandemic mandates implanted nationally, the college basketball is undergoing wholesale changes like never before. From teams having to swap conferences and transfer windows extending to coaches coming and going for various reasons, the future is uncertain in many cases.