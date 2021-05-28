Rutgers basketball legend Sue Wicks embraces Long Island roots as owner of oyster farm

Michelob ULTRA Arena is the venue where and the Las Vegas Aces (8-3) will take on the New York Liberty (6-4) on Tuesday. The New York Liberty faced off with the Phoenix Mercury and walked away with a win by a score of 85-83 in their last game. New York walked away from the contest having earned a 42.1% field goal percentage (32 of 76) and buried 10 of their 32 shots from downtown. At the charity stripe, the Liberty converted 11 of their 14 shots for a rate of 78.6%. In reference to grabbing boards, they compiled a total of 36 with 7 of them being of the offensive variety. They also recorded 18 assists for this contest in addition to forcing the opposition into 15 turnovers and having 7 steals. In reference to the defense, New York allowed the other team to shoot 38.5% from the field on 25 of 65 shooting. Phoenix earned 8 dimes and had 4 steals for this game. Furthermore, Phoenix collected 42 rebounds (8 offensive, 34 defensive) and had 4 blocked shots. Phoenix ended up shooting 84.8% from the charity stripe by making 28 of their 33 tries. They knocked down 5 of 24 attempts from three-point range.