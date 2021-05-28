Rutgers basketball legend Sue Wicks embraces Long Island roots as owner of oyster farm
For as long as Sue Wicks can remember, she felt pulled towards the water. As a child, she was in the ocean alongside her father Bill, a bayman, as often as she was on the basketball court refining the skills that helped her become the greatest player in Rutgers women’s hoops history, a three-time All-American, one-time Naismith National Player of the Year, Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer and Rutgers’ all-time leading scorer, a career worthy of a jersey hanging from the rafters of the Rutgers Athletic Center.www.nj.com