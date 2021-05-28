Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Acquires $38,750.00 in Stock

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cclp#Coo#Cclp#Coo Robert Wesley Price#Sec#Pe#1 15#Clarus Group Inc#Fmr Llc#Marshall Wace Llp#Zacks Investment Research#Gasjack#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Argentina
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Harrow Health worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

68,580 Shares in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Viemed Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

BlackRock Inc. Purchases 168,046 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.95% of QuinStreet worth $161,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Economytheenterpriseleader.com

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $28.86 Average PT from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lifted to C at TheStreet

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 3.6%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.49 and last traded at $35.61. 30,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,681,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95. Several analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...
Industrymodernreaders.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Cut to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMAB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

167,451 Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Bought by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 167,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC owned 0.13% of Arko as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “. Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ISUN stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stockstickerreport.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,542 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.26% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.