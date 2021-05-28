CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Acquires $38,750.00 in Stock
CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) COO Robert Wesley Price acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.www.modernreaders.com