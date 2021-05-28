Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Buys 333,492 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.87% of First Republic Bank worth $1,973,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Frc#Blackrock Inc#Frc#Sec#Aperio Group Llc#De Burlo Group Inc#Swedbank#Prudential Plc#Maxim Group#Credit Suisse Group#Compass Point#Citigroup#Morgan Stanley#Peg#The Thomson Reuters#First Republic Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $157,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,430 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 122.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 206,811 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,811 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Republic Services worth $96,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,960 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,222 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 67,357 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Istar Inc. Buys 13,066 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,940.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,878,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 169 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NOW were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Receives $41.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Sells 69,656 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Other institutional investors have also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.