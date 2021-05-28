BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)
BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,773,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com