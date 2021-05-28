Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,176,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $1,773,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Blackrock Inc#Tyl#Riverbridge Partners Llc#Norges Bank#Sec#Pe#Tyler Technologies Inc#Northcoast Research#Needham Company Llc#Zacks Investment Research#Jmp Securities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Economytheenterpriseleader.com

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $28.86 Average PT from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 44,784 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockscom-unik.info

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.99. Approximately 463,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,609,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74. BRFS has been...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,540 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,363 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DMC Global worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Sells 76,771 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,771 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $3,267,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after acquiring an additional 602,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grimes & Company Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 37,305 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.