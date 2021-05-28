‘A Quiet Place II’ And ‘Cruella’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

[This story contains spoilers for A Quiet Place Part II]. Millicent Simmonds’ Reagan Abbott follows the train tracks to an abandoned train car. Carefully, quietly, she makes her way through the metal tube, attentive and cautiously taking in her surroundings, but her eyes purposefully avoid the dead corpses slouched in the seats and laying in discarded heaps upon the floor. A flock of birds who’d been nesting in this tomb scatter, providing a jump scare for Reagan and an audience that has already seen too much, already clamped their mouths shut too tight, already held their breaths far too often and have experienced a slight wave of dizziness as a result. It’s one thing to follow adults in peril, but it’s a whole other thing to watch children forced to run the gantlet for their survival. Yet, as A Quiet Place Part II makes clear, it is only through the actions of children that any of us has a chance of survival at all.