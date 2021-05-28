Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $365.00

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.