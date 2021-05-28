Cancel
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $365.00

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.36.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksrivertonroll.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 0.1%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.79 and last traded at $92.97. Approximately 156,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 368,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Greif (NYSE:GEF) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KIM. UBS Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.57.
Stockstickerreport.com

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Lowered to $105.00

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Short Interest in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Drops By 28.3%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $105,658.75 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Issued By Wedbush

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GameStop in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Price Target to $60.00

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet raised 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen Sells 3,164 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,671.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $40.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) PT Raised to $40.00

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Christopher M. Daniels Buys 3,200 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) PT Raised to $18.75

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Lemonade worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.89.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.25.