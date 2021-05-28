Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Raised by Geller Advisors LLC
Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com