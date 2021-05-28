Sepio Capital LP Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.