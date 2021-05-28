Cancel
Sepio Capital LP Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Harrow Health worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 800 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Scholar Rock worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.48% of Kadant worth $160,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $520,000 in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $65.42 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $65,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys Shares of 67,357 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Maryland Statemodernreaders.com

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,794,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the quarter. ConnectOne Bancorp comprises about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $45,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ergoteles LLC Makes New $32.48 Million Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,773,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,476,000. PG&E accounts for about 1.0% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Other institutional investors...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Short Interest in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expands By 81.2%

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Stockscom-unik.info

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $499.43.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 0.4% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.