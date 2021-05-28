Sepio Capital LP Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)
Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com