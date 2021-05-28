City of Alexandria Announces Modified Out of School Time School Year Recreation Program

For Immediate Release: May 28, 2021

The City of Alexandria will offer a modified Out of School Time Program (OSTP) for elementary school aged children enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year. The after-school recreation program is scheduled for August 23, 2021 through June 10, 2022, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Charles Barrett; Charles Houston; Mount Vernon; Leonard “Chick” Armstrong; Nannie J. Lee; Patrick Henry; and William Ramsay recreation centers, and at the Ferdinand T. Day; John Adams; and Douglas MacArthur elementary schools. The program fee is $575 for the school year, or $295 with documentation for free/reduced priced school meals; $245 with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; or $145 with Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.

To ensure the safety of participants and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, each program will follow all federal, state, and local guidelines and has limited capacity at this time.

A pre-registration period is provided for Alexandria residents who qualify for financial assistance. Applicants are required to verify eligibility by completing a pre-registration form. Beginning June 14, the form will be available online, and printed forms will be available for pickup and drop-off at the following locations (call the location to verify operating hours):

Lee Center Registration and Reservation Office, 1108 Jefferson St., 703.746.5414

Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe St., 703.746.5552

Mount Vernon Recreation Center, 2701 Commonwealth Ave., 703.746.5556

Leonard “Chick” Armstrong Recreation Center, 25 West Reed Ave., 703.746.5554

Patrick Henry Recreation Center, 4653 Taney Ave., 703.746.5557

William Ramsay Recreation Center, 6560 Sanger Ave., 703.746.5558

Pre-registration eligibility forms must be submitted by Saturday, June 19. All eligible families submitting a form by Saturday, June 19 will be placed in a computerized lottery, randomly selecting the order of eligible applicants and generating a waitlist if needed. Selected applicants will be contacted beginning June 22 with additional information on program registration and must complete the enrollment process through the specified location by June 28.

Once the pre-registration eligibility process is complete, any remaining openings will be filled using general online-only registration beginning on Wednesday, June 30, at 9 a.m.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Recreation for the eligibility form and more information about the Out of School Time Modified School Year Program.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact jamie.aylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.5411, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122571.