Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

City of Alexandria Announces Modified Out of School Time School Year Recreation Program

Posted by 
Alexandria, Virginia
Alexandria, Virginia
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNsW5_0aEXIB3b00

City of Alexandria Announces Modified Out of School Time School Year Recreation Program

For Immediate Release: May 28, 2021

The City of Alexandria will offer a modified Out of School Time Program (OSTP) for elementary school aged children enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade for the 2021-22 school year. The after-school recreation program is scheduled for August 23, 2021 through June 10, 2022, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Charles Barrett; Charles Houston; Mount Vernon; Leonard “Chick” Armstrong; Nannie J. Lee; Patrick Henry; and William Ramsay recreation centers, and at the Ferdinand T. Day; John Adams; and Douglas MacArthur elementary schools. The program fee is $575 for the school year, or $295 with documentation for free/reduced priced school meals; $245 with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits; or $145 with Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) benefits.

To ensure the safety of participants and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, each program will follow all federal, state, and local guidelines and has limited capacity at this time.

A pre-registration period is provided for Alexandria residents who qualify for financial assistance. Applicants are required to verify eligibility by completing a pre-registration form. Beginning June 14, the form will be available online, and printed forms will be available for pickup and drop-off at the following locations (call the location to verify operating hours):

  • Lee Center Registration and Reservation Office, 1108 Jefferson St., 703.746.5414
  • Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe St., 703.746.5552
  • Mount Vernon Recreation Center, 2701 Commonwealth Ave., 703.746.5556
  • Leonard “Chick” Armstrong Recreation Center, 25 West Reed Ave., 703.746.5554
  • Patrick Henry Recreation Center, 4653 Taney Ave., 703.746.5557
  • William Ramsay Recreation Center, 6560 Sanger Ave., 703.746.5558

Pre-registration eligibility forms must be submitted by Saturday, June 19. All eligible families submitting a form by Saturday, June 19 will be placed in a computerized lottery, randomly selecting the order of eligible applicants and generating a waitlist if needed. Selected applicants will be contacted beginning June 22 with additional information on program registration and must complete the enrollment process through the specified location by June 28.

Once the pre-registration eligibility process is complete, any remaining openings will be filled using general online-only registration beginning on Wednesday, June 30, at 9 a.m.

Visit alexandriava.gov/Recreation for the eligibility form and more information about the Out of School Time Modified School Year Program.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact jamie.aylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.5411, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/122571.

Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria, Virginia

5
Followers
425
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Alexandria is an independent city in the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 139,966, Located along the western bank of the Potomac River, Alexandria is approximately 7 miles (11 km) south of downtown Washington, D.C.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Henry
Person
Douglas Macarthur
Person
William Ramsay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#School Meals#Needy Families#Tanf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Berkeley County, SCThe Post and Courier

Berkeley County School District announces its summer feeding program

Berkeley County School District has announced that it will be starting up a summer feeding program soon, which will make meals available at 11 schools in the district throughout the entire summer. The 2021 BCSD Summer Feeding Program is set to begin June 21, and the district says that all children in Berkeley County that are 18 years of age and younger will qualify for free meals.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Columbus City Schools announces plans for new school year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The plan is out for Columbus City Schools' return to the classroom in August. Students are going to be learning like its 2019 with in-person learning five days a week. There will be no social distancing requirements and no sneeze guards in the classrooms. Masks will...
PoliticsPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

Alexandria City Council to Hold Public Hearing on American Rescue Plan Act Funding Uses

Alexandria City Council to Hold Public Hearing on American Rescue Plan Act Funding Uses. On June 19, the Alexandria City Council will hold a virtual public hearing on potential uses of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. City of Alexandria residents may provide input by requesting to speak during the hearing or by providing written feedback by June 18. The virtual meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
AdvocacyPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Supports World Refugee Day, Encourages Participation in Local Events, Global Campaign

City of Alexandria Supports World Refugee Day, Encourages Participation in Local Events, Global Campaign. The City of Alexandria encourages residents and businesses to show their solidarity with refugees on World Refugee Day, June 20. The community is invited to participate in local events and a global campaign to show support for the 26 million refugees around the world and those who have made their new home in Alexandria.
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Meals to be free for all next school year; summer program available

School meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be free to all students in the Charlottesville and Albemarle County school divisions for the 2021-22 academic year. In the meantime, the divisions are providing meals over the summer months with pickup locations at area schools and via bus routes. Charlottesville City Schools,...
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Mercy Housing to expand out-of-school time program to Kent

Mercy Housing Northwest plans to expand its comprehensive out-of-school time program to Kent at the Appian Way Apartments on the West Hill. Mercy Housing Northwest (MHNW), a regional branch of Mercy Housing Inc., a leading national affordable housing nonprofit, has received $1.5 million from the Dominican Sisters of Adrian, based in Adrian, Michigan, to invest in educational opportunities for families who earn low incomes and live at eight Mercy Housing communities in Seattle, Kent, Bellingham and Lake Oswego, Oregon.
TrafficPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Seeks Input to Set “Duke Street In Motion”

City of Alexandria Seeks Input to Set “Duke Street In Motion”. The City of Alexandria announces the start of “Duke Street In Motion,” an 18-month planning and design study focused on ensuring that transit improvements to be made along the Duke Street corridor, from the Landmark Mall area to the King Street Metro Station, will align with users’ needs, wants, and expectations. To meet this goal, the City will host nearly 30 events and activities to gather feedback from those who live, work, and travel along the Duke Street corridor. Provide input by completing a short feedback form by July 31. The feedback form and associated resources will be available online in English, Spanish, and Amharic.
Mount Vernon, OHKnox Pages

Mount Vernon City Schools offers summer food program

MOUNT VERNON — Through July 30, Mount Vernon City Schools will provide free meals for children age 18 months to 18 years. The free breakfast and free lunch is a grab-and-go style program. Parents can also pick up the meals for their students. Meals are available daily through July 30...
Spokane, WAKXLY

Spokane Public Schools announces sites for Summer Meals Program

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local children who are hungry will be fed this summer thanks to the Summer Meals Program. Hunger does not stop when school is out of session, but thanks to the program, students who rely on school meals will be able to receive nutritious breakfasts and lunches throughout the summer.
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

City schools map out changes

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City School District’s P. Ross Berry building, McGuffey Elementary and the former Williamson Elementary School will become the district’s new middle school buildings under a reorganization plan. The reconfiguration will shift the district to six pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade schools, two sixth- through eighth-grade middle schools, an...
Alexandria, VAPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; AHD Vaccine Clinic Update; Weekly Vaccine Updates

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; AHD Vaccine Clinic Update; Weekly Vaccine Updates. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Youngstown City Schools to Offer Virtual Academy Next School Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown City School District will offer a virtual school for first through 12th graders beginning next school year. “The pandemic showed us that some scholars thrive while learning virtually,” said CEO Justin Jennings in a statement. “Some scholars excel while being in a traditional classroom setting, but for others, learning remotely is a better fit. We want to educate scholars in the way that’s best for them. We’re doing that by opening YCSD Virtual Academy next year.”
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

School programs to keep local students engaged in off time

Burke County Public Schools is offering summer school programs for students of all grades throughout the county. The school system typically offers summer programs for students to further their education during the summer months. However, this summer there are total of 14 sites available for students of all ages to receive summer education in Burke County. There are 11 elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school participating in the summer school program.
Alexandria, Virginia

Park & Recreation Commission to Hold a Public Hearing on the Joseph Hensley Park Renovation Design and Citywide Park Plan Amendment

Park & Recreation Commission to Hold a Public Hearing on the Joseph Hensley Park Renovation Design and Citywide Park Plan Amendment. The Park & Recreation Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, June 17, 2021 to discuss the conversion of the upper softball field, as proposed to be natural turf, to synthetic turf. The public hearing will be held virtually. To attend the public hearing, visit the Park & Recreation Commission website. If you are unable to attend the public hearing, comments will be accepted by mail or email until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Please mail written comments to 1108 Jefferson Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Jackson County, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

Jackson County Schools announces extended school year services for students with disabilities

According to a release from Jackson County Schools, in accordance with state and federal regulations, the school system operates an Extended School Year Program (ESY) for students with disabilities who require special education and related services in excess of the regular school year to maintain identified critical skills. The ESY program is conducted during the summer months and is staffed by personnel trained to deliver appropriate special education and related services.