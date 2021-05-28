Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.44.