Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

By Dee Baugher
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOther analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $630.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $558.48.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 249 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Northland Securities

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CTLP. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Anthem worth $117,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $74.00

BSY has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target at $16.40

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $30,920.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ibex Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Booking accounts for 0.9% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $21.67

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at National Bank Financial

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TIH. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$112.44.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $85.00

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CONE. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.45.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $450.00

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.07.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.
Marketsslatersentinel.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,652 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,834 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.