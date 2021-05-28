Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $410.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $332.35.