Come On Waterloo, You Can Do Better… [Opinion]

We need to discuss speed limits in the state of Iowa. I think one needs to be updated. Before we get there, let's explore the current speed limit structure in Iowa: in the state, a majority of highways have a 55 mph speed limit. Rural interstate highways, such as I-380, carry a 70 mph speed limit. Urban Interstates range from 55 to 65 mph, and some smaller, one-lane highways tend to land at 60 mph. That's a lot of numbers, right? I only want to focus on one: the 70 mph limit on rural interstate highways, like the aforementioned Interstate 380.