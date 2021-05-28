Cancel
Waterloo, IA

Come On Waterloo, You Can Do Better… [Opinion]

By Johnny Marks
KOEL 950 AM
 19 days ago
Waterloo is a nice city with great people who work hard and enjoy the cities lovely scenery and bike paths. It hasn't been a good week for Waterloo. Four shootings in 14 hours from Tuesday of this week into early Wednesday. A shooting and fatality last Sunday. For residents, this is nerve-wracking news. When there are so many shootings in a short time, including in broad daylight, you want to see strong police presents keeping residents safe.

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
Waterloo, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo is Approaching Heat Records

It’s been a hot and extremely dry first half of June in Waterloo. In the first 15 days of the month only a TRACE of rain has been reported (June 8) and 10 of the first 15 days have featured high temperatures reaching at least 90*. That is currently the...
Hudson, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Driver Injured In Rollover Accident Near Hudson

One person was injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Black Hawk County. The crash occurred around 5:45 PM about at a rural intersection about seven miles south of Hudson. Sheriff's deputies and Hudson Fire Rescue personnel were dispatched to West Tama and Holmes after receiving a report of the mishap.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Hey Iowa Come On, it’s Raise our Freeway Speed Limits [OPINION]

We need to discuss speed limits in the state of Iowa. I think one needs to be updated. Before we get there, let's explore the current speed limit structure in Iowa: in the state, a majority of highways have a 55 mph speed limit. Rural interstate highways, such as I-380, carry a 70 mph speed limit. Urban Interstates range from 55 to 65 mph, and some smaller, one-lane highways tend to land at 60 mph. That's a lot of numbers, right? I only want to focus on one: the 70 mph limit on rural interstate highways, like the aforementioned Interstate 380.
Waterloo, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Where’s the Thunder?

We all know that it's been a very dry spring across Iowa, but the lack of precipitation also corresponds to a minuscule amount of thunder across the state. So far in June, there have only been two hours of the rumblings of thunder in Waterloo. That number is well below the average of over 19 hours for the month of June, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet:
Cedar Falls, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Downtown Cedar Falls Had No Internet For 12+ Hours

If you were roaming around Downtown Cedar Falls Monday afternoon you might've noticed a few of your favorite restaurants and dives were experiencing some technical issues. On a beautiful June day, you have to take a walk around town, right? I was out yesterday in Downtown Cedar Falls when I decided to drop by some of my favorite spots. Main Street in Cedar Falls is such a nice place to explore when given the chance.
Iowa StatePosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Woman Arrested, Charged With Setting Another Woman On Fire

The Council Bluffs Police Department has announced they've arrested 28-year-old Lindsy Maves and charged her with attempted murder, first-degree arson, and willful injury in the case involving Christine Weilage. Maves is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail in Council Bluffs. [ORIGINAL STORY] Authorities in Iowa are searching for a...
Dubuque, IAPosted by
KOEL 950 AM

Black Bear Spotted Near Dubuque, Iowa Credit Union

What do you do if you're a bear and you need some fast weekend cash? Apparently the answer is you mosey into Dubuque and stop by a credit union if a new photo share is accurate. The DuTrac Community Credit Union shared this special wildlife spotting on their Facebook page.
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Group of retired Waterloo officers to support pro-police mayoral, City Council candidates

Pro-police candidates for Waterloo mayor and City Council could get funding and campaign support from a new political action committee, according to a news release. The new PAC, called Cedar Valley Backs the Blue, is made up of retired Waterloo police officers. Its creation was formed after the current city administration showed support for replacing the current Waterloo police logo, according to the release. The logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, was criticized by some for resembling the Ku Klux Klan dragon.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a thick plume of black smoke but no injuries were reported.