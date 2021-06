The casting of male leads for upcoming jTBC drama Thirty Nine (39) is underway and it looks like the production has an eye for talented actors who will be complementary support to the three female leads for a female-centric drama. Yeon Woo Jin and Lee Moo Saeng are the first two actors offered the male lead roles in the drama which has firmed up the leading lady cast of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Ahn So Hee. This drama sounds quite lovely as it focuses on the deep friendships of three best friends who are all on the cusp of 40 so I hope it doesn’t create shrill personalities and let’s the story tell itself naturally. The drama is coming from the PD of Age of Youth 2 and Last who is also a co-director of Run On, with the screenwriter of Boyfriend (Encounter), Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, My Annoying Brother, and Entertainer.