Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Ames, IAmodernreaders.com

Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $157,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Position Increased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Harrow Health worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 87.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Waycross Partners LLC Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace Sells 1,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CM Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Newmark Group accounts for 3.2% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Newmark Group worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cidel Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of BRP worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wilen Investment Management CORP. Cuts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Several other hedge funds...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rede Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,457,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.