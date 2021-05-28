Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.