Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teleflex Incorporated#Tfx#Ibm Retirement Fund#Nyse Tfx#Svb Leerink#Arrow#News Ratings#Teleflex Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.
Stockscom-unik.info

HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Stockscom-unik.info

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 208,125 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,373.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 208,125 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of CarGurus worth $157,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

CM Management LLC Takes Position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Angion Biomedica accounts for about 1.3% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Angion Biomedica as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,628 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $774,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $33,831.00 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of SpartanNash worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Group AG Sells 69,656 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.81 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.