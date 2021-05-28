Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)
Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,567 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.