Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry Buys 1,500 Shares

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 18 days ago

Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duot#Ceo#Duot#Sec#Overbrook Management Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Rises By 46.3%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.5 days.
Carsmodernreaders.com

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.
Stockstickerreport.com

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

VNTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.52.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,251 Shares of FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MOR. Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised MorphoSys from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.
Marketstickerreport.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 47.3% in May

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Stockscom-unik.info

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Up 78.3% in May

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the May 13th total of 95,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $30.42 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,069 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $30,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsdrpjournal.com

Buy, Sell, Or Hold? Spearmint Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) (CVE:SPMT)

Spearmint Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) (CVE:SPMT) stock closed lower on Monday. The stock could be in action after announcing the following news this morning. Spearmint Resources Commences Operations on its Perron-East Gold Project in Quebec. Key Highlights:. announced that its 2021 work program is now underway on the 100-percent owned Perron-East...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.03. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 428,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.10 per share, with a total value of $7,536,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at $85,133,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.54.
Stockstickerreport.com

Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Buys 19,292 Shares of Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 316 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.