Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry Buys 1,500 Shares
Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) CEO Charles Parker Ferry bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $14,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.www.modernreaders.com