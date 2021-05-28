Cancel
ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.90

By Darlene League
 18 days ago

Shares of ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and traded as low as $6.30. ICTS International shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 414 shares traded. The firm’s 50-day...

