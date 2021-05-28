Three ways to direct light for food photography

Optical travelling wave antennas offer unique opportunities to control and selectively guide light into a specific direction which renders them as excellent candidates for optical communication and sensing. These applications require state of the art engineering to reach optimized functionalities such as high directivity and radiation efficiency, low side lobe level, broadband and tunable capabilities, and compact design. In this work we report on the numerical optimization of the directivity of optical travelling wave antennas made from low-loss dielectric materials using full-wave numerical simulations in conjunction with a particle swarm optimization algorithm. The antennas are composed of a reflector and a director deposited on a glass substrate and an emitter placed in the feed gap between them serves as an internal source of excitation. In particular, we analysed antennas with rectangular- and horn-shaped directors made of either Hafnium dioxide or Silicon. The optimized antennas produce highly directional emission due to the presence of two dominant guided TE modes in the director in addition to leaky modes. These guided modes dominate the far-field emission pattern and govern the direction of the main lobe emission which predominately originates from the end facet of the director. Our work also provides a comprehensive analysis of the modes, radiation patterns, parametric influences, and bandwidths of the antennas that highlights their robust nature.