DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police say that a bicyclist was hurt when he was struck by a car on State Road 8 in DeKalb County Sunday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, around 4 p.m., Matthew Wirtz, 45, of Leo was on his bike – heading eastbound on State Road 8 on the south edge of the road when it happened.