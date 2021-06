The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled 7-0 ordering the state elections board to certify the petition to do away with 1945 emergency powers law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unconstitutionally used. The two Democrats on this board refused to certify of the petition; instead they walked the Democratic Party line. Both should be removed from any and all elected positions; they are both guilty of dereliction of duty. They’re clearly not looking out for us voters, they’re only looking out for this total power-hungry governor, who is a totally white-privileged millionaire.