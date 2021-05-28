Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum tops $21M fundraising goal for expansion

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 18 days ago
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum said Thursday that it surpassed a $21 million capital campaign goal to fund the museum's expansion. Construction began last fall on the new $21 million project, being built on the Millstone Campus, near the northwest corner of Lindbergh Boulevard and Schuetz Road. The new museum, slated to open in 2022, will replace and quadruple the space of the current Holocaust museum to 35,000 square feet.

www.ksdk.com
