Extra Points: Make Bunting Cool Again

Andrew Stevenson attempting a sacrifice bunt against the Atlanta Braves on April 7, 2021All-Pro Reels Photography. I was sitting in the stands at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, June 8, as the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves. It was the third inning, and the Braves held a 2-0 lead. With the Phillies’ Alec Bohm on third and Ronald Torreyes on first, and no outs, pitcher Aaron Nola came to the plate. Manager Joe Girardi gave the bunt sign. Normally with runners on first and third, a manager has his pitcher bunt to move an additional runner into scoring position. In this case, however, Girardi signaled for a safety squeeze. Nola got a beautiful bunt down toward the charging Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman, and Bohm scored easily. One run, one runner moved into scoring position, one very productive out from a pitcher.