Listen to courage, it will help you grow

What is a messenger? According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a messenger is someone who bears a message or does an errand for another. The scriptures give testimony that God always had messengers with a special mission to benefit humanity. For example, Noah was sent by God with a powerful message of salvation for the people of that time, to be saved from the flood and destruction. Unfortunately, the great majority of people did not believe Noah’s message and therefore perished in the flood. If we go further and analyze the prophets one by one, we will find they all came with a special message sent directly by God. However, many people persecuted them and even murdered them. Only a small portion of humanity believed in the message that they brought from God. Thus, it was always difficult to deliver the message.