Queens woman, 82, dies after she’s run down by SUV at intersection in Bayside

By Thomas Tracy
NY Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 82-year-old woman struck by an SUV down the street from her Queens home has died of her injuries, police said Friday. Lopamudra Desai was crossing Corporal Kennedy St. at 43rd Ave. in Bayside at 3:20 p.m. Sunday when a gray Chevrolet Traverse rammed into her. The 43-year-old SUV driver...

