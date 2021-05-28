SVMC Welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) welcomed Family Nurse Practitioner Sophie Jannen to SVMC ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Jannen earned her master's degree in nursing from Simmons University in Massachusetts in 2020. She received her bachelor's in nursing from Northeastern University. In addition, she holds a bachelor's in psychology from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an associate's degree from Berkshire Community College. She is certified by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.www.iberkshires.com