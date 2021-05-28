KHN Morning Briefing

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to reveal whether she has taken the coronavirus vaccine, justifying her silence by misunderstanding the point of HIPAA. The controversial congresswoman made her comments during a press conference announcing her “Fire Fauci Act”, which is meant to force Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease, out of his job. When reporters asked if she has taken the coronavirus vaccine, she said: "I stand with the Americans that want their privacy, and HIPAA gives us rights to privacy." Ms Greene has previously used HIPAA, which requires healthcare...