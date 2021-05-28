Less Than a Week to Submit Nominations for MONTCO Millennial Superstars

It’s coming down to our deadline to submit yourself or your favorite Montco Millennial! You have until June 1.

We are so excited to host MONTCO Millennial Supersta rs this August, a new program to honor Montgomery County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.

Here in Montco, there is no shortage of millennials in our little corner of the world who are breaking down walls, shattering expectations, and doing remarkable work in his or her profession or community.

That leaves less than a week to get your nominations in to us!

We’ve been inundated with nominations for the program so we are extending the deadline to nominate individuals for MONTCO Millennial Superstars to June 1st, 2021.

The inaugural class of MONTCO Millennial Superstars will be announced around June 15th and will be followed by an Awards Celebration Luncheon on August 18th at Bald Birds Brewing in Audubon .

Profiles of award recipients will be featured on MONTCO Today every day leading up to the Awards Celebration Luncheon.

Don’t delay! Click here to nominate your favorite millennial as a MONTCO Millennial Superstar today.