‘Cruella’ Missed a Perfect Opportunity For A Glenn Close Cameo

There are lots of things to love about Cruella, Disney’s new prequel film for Cruella de Vil that is now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with Premier Access. There’s Emma Stone, who is so good at playing a chaotic baddie in this movie that I never want to see her play a good girl again. There’s the soundtrack of popular rock songs from the ’60s and ’70s that pandered to me, personally. There’s Artie (Jon McCrea) from the clothing shop, who is openly gay and fabulous in a way that feels far more meaningful than a Russo brother dropping male pronouns in Avengers: Endgame.