Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

This Whimsical Morganville Home is Right Out of a Fairytale, or Nightmare

By Amie Johnstone
jerseydigs.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt in 1969, this ranch-style home features an extraordinary interior that won’t be found anywhere else. An artist’s delight, this home showcases distinctive wall and ceiling murals plus other quirky touches of décor. The property contains vaulted ceilings and skylights, with wood and exposed stone throughout. There are three bedrooms...

jerseydigs.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairytale#Nightmare#Windsor Court#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Home & GardenFood52

In This 450-Square-Foot Apartment, the Kitchen Is Three Rooms in One

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

6309 Isle of Skye Dr

Do not miss this exceptional custom home with 6 bedrooms, oversized side garage, amazing pool all on a beautiful lot on a cul-de-sac! Walk up using the pavers through the professionally landscaped yard to the spacious foyer, leading to open family room to dining room. Kitchen is HUGE and offers tons of table space, Island with storage, stool seating with ample space on counter, 2 ceiling fans, pantry, double sink, stainless steel appliances and slider to back patio. You will LOVE to just sit and relax on the back patio and look at the mature trees with tons of shade and landscaping. Even better is to relax in the fully fenced pool with landscaping around, large pool house (with attic storage too), fresh paint on fence/pool house 2020, slide, diving board, vinyl lined (30,000 galloon pool that goes from 3 ft to 8ft). Upper level offers four bedrooms. Primary suite is very large with 2 closets (1 being walk in closet) and primary bathroom. Lower level 1 offers TWO more bedrooms (both large size w/ walk in closet in one). Huge family room with wood burning stove, Carpet just replaced 6/2021, slider to backyard, BAR with seating to include lighting, small refrigerator & sink. Another full bathroom is also in the lower level in between the bedrooms. Another bonus level is also included and you will be AMAZED at how big and spacious it is! Huge space for tons of storage with built in shelving and even walk out steps to the oversized garage. Another room is in this 4th level with extra freezer, small storage room and utility equipment. Now this garage - you have to see to believe - OVERSIZED is an understatement! VERY tall ceilings with two separate oversized doors, built in storage with top shelving too. Professional landscaped yard with many mature trees, to include maple and mature oak tree. Private setting yet within close proximity to Clarksville (108), Maple Lawn(29), Laurel(95), Olney and more!
Real Estatedayhometeam.com

6383 Beechfield Ave

So many renovations done just for you! This charming home is perfectly situated on a sprawling fenced-in yard with detached garage. You will first be greeted by the welcoming covered porch. From there step into the living room which is accented by a bay window and the family room which boasts a wood-burning fireplace with brick hearth. A spacious dining room designed with windows allows for plenty of natural light to come in. A completed renovated kitchen and powder room are adjoining. The beautiful kitchen features craftsman white cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances which include: French door Refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave. Brand new carpet, LVP hardwood-like floors and paint throughout. Lower level basement is ideal for storage and has a built-in work bench and separate exit to outdoors. Upstairs features bedrooms with maximum closet space. Retreat to three-season sunroom overlooking the truly one-of-a-kind homesite in this neighborhood. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Will not last long.
Interior Designtrnto.com

An inside look at this contemporary $4 million Leaside home with a theatre room

The two-storey home at 147 Brentcliffe Rd. was designed with comfort, entertainment and luxury in mind. Among its 4,800 square feet of living space are four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s also a finished lower level with a theatre room and custom bar area. It’s minutes away from nearby parks in the Leaside neighbourhood and listed for $4.097 million.
Real EstateRefinery29

I Thought Owning A Home Would Be A Dream, But It’s A Nightmare. Should I Sell?

Welcome to Taking Stock, a space where we can take a deep breath and try to figure out what the COVID-19 economy really means for our finances. Every month, personal finance expert Paco de Leon will answer your most difficult, emotionally charged questions about money. This year has forced many of us to reprioritize our finances, and there’s no clear road map for getting through the pandemic yet — but Taking Stock is here to help us figure it out together.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How to Decorate a Small Living Room

There is no relation between square feet and style; hence, you can style your small living room elegantly. However, many people do not feel like decorating their small living room because it’s small—no need to sacrifice the style, even if your living room is cramped. Focus on creativity and furnishings; arrange a high-design small living room.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

How to Find the Right Sofa Layout for Your Home

Figuring out how a sofa will fit into your living room layout is crucial because the rest of the space will revolve around the seating area. For example, if you host regular movie nights at your house, you’ll need to have at least a three-seater in your home. At the end of the day, your sofa has to suit the size, layout, and your personal lifestyle in order to fit inside your living space.
Saginaw, MNtinyhousetalk.com

Rustic Tiny House For $9,500

This is a rustic tiny house for $9,500 out of Saginaw, Minnesota. It’s listed via Jesse C. on the Tiny House Marketplace. Don’t miss other unique and affordable tiny homes kind of like this for sale, join our FREE Tiny Houses For Sale Newsletter for more!. Rustic Tiny House For...
Interior Designatoallinks.com

Staircase Transformation: Turning Your Nightmare into a Dreamy Home

Staircases have been around for centuries, and they’re not going anywhere. They are a staple in most homes, but many people don’t think about adding character to the home’s design. We all know that the staircase is an often overlooked area in our homes. When we think about making changes to space, we usually focus on the living room or dining room. But you don’t have the idea that this area can be transformed into one of your favorite areas in your home with just a few simple steps! Besides, It is one of the most overlooked features in a home. We use stairs every day without giving much thought to their design or functionality. But did you know that by changing just a few things about your staircase, you can create an attractive and stylish focal point for your home? Here are some ideas on how to make your staircase more beautiful and functional!
TravelReal Simple

5 Stylish Tiny House Plans We're Coveting Right Now

Tiny houses are still trending, and recently it seems like everyone-including Amazon and IKEA!-is joining the tiny house craze. Whether you're thinking about downsizing to a tiny house in retirement, want to add a guest house to your property, or are constructing a mini vacation getaway, the five tiny house plans below have you covered. A garden cottage to use as an artist's studio? Check. A carefully designed one-bedroom for your in-laws? You got it! You can customize each plan if you like, or ask your contractor to build them as is so these tiny houses will be move-in ready in no time.
Interior DesignTimes and Democrat

3. Make your guests feel right at home.

If you’re having overnight guests, make sure they have everything they need by styling your guest bathroom with clear glass containers full of all the essentials. This video from @slyinspireme shows you how.
Home & Gardenitinyhouses.com

The Rustic Setting Hides the Modern Style of this 225 Sq Ft Tiny Home

When Simone Schaerf shared these pictures in a favorite tiny home group, I knew I had to bring the story here for you to see. While this tiny home is not for sale, it is a gorgeous house tour that is ideal for inspiration. It also reminds you that the outside doesn’t always reflect what is on the inside.
Shoppinggadgetsin.com

Fairy Garden House Tea Light Holder with Battery-operated Tealight

The fairy garden house tea light holder with battery-operated tealight is designed to bring a calming atmosphere into your living space.. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. This is a beautifully crafted tealight holder that measures 3.25 x 3.25 x 6.5 inches. As shown in the images, the...
Real Estatestockmarketpioneer.com

Designer Carlos Otero lists Chelsea duplex for $3M

Argentinian-born designer Carlos Otero, whose work has appeared in Architectural Digest, Elle Decor and other shelter magazines, is listing his Chelsea duplex at 444 W. 23rd St. for $3.1 million. The gut-renovated two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op is in a six-story, 1857 building known as part of the Fitzroy Townhouses. It is...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Hot Property: A 1930s Storybook Home Near White Rock Lake

Prolific architect Charles Dilbeck is responsible for many a charming home in Dallas. Dilbeck’s creations, most of which were designed and constructed in the 1930s through the 1960s, are an eclectic mix of sprawling ranch houses, French Country homes, and stone-covered storybook façades. Today’s Hot Property, a cottage-style build just blocks from White Rock Lake, is the latter.