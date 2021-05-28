This Whimsical Morganville Home is Right Out of a Fairytale, or Nightmare

Do not miss this exceptional custom home with 6 bedrooms, oversized side garage, amazing pool all on a beautiful lot on a cul-de-sac! Walk up using the pavers through the professionally landscaped yard to the spacious foyer, leading to open family room to dining room. Kitchen is HUGE and offers tons of table space, Island with storage, stool seating with ample space on counter, 2 ceiling fans, pantry, double sink, stainless steel appliances and slider to back patio. You will LOVE to just sit and relax on the back patio and look at the mature trees with tons of shade and landscaping. Even better is to relax in the fully fenced pool with landscaping around, large pool house (with attic storage too), fresh paint on fence/pool house 2020, slide, diving board, vinyl lined (30,000 galloon pool that goes from 3 ft to 8ft). Upper level offers four bedrooms. Primary suite is very large with 2 closets (1 being walk in closet) and primary bathroom. Lower level 1 offers TWO more bedrooms (both large size w/ walk in closet in one). Huge family room with wood burning stove, Carpet just replaced 6/2021, slider to backyard, BAR with seating to include lighting, small refrigerator & sink. Another full bathroom is also in the lower level in between the bedrooms. Another bonus level is also included and you will be AMAZED at how big and spacious it is! Huge space for tons of storage with built in shelving and even walk out steps to the oversized garage. Another room is in this 4th level with extra freezer, small storage room and utility equipment. Now this garage - you have to see to believe - OVERSIZED is an understatement! VERY tall ceilings with two separate oversized doors, built in storage with top shelving too. Professional landscaped yard with many mature trees, to include maple and mature oak tree. Private setting yet within close proximity to Clarksville (108), Maple Lawn(29), Laurel(95), Olney and more!