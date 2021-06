SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Vivint Arena announced that they will host an NHL exhibition game between the LA Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights in September. The LA Kings will host the Vegas Golden Knights at Vivint Arena on Thursday, September 30. This will mark the first game of a three-year contract for the Frozen Fury exhibition series which is back for the first time since 2016. The Frozen Fury between the Golden Knights and Kings will begin this year, as well as 2022 and 2023 in a multi-year agreement between the two teams.