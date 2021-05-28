Cancel
Google Cloud Launches Three New Services to Empower Customers with Unified Data Cloud Strategy

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Cloud’s inaugural Data Cloud Summit, the company announced three new solutions across their database and data analytics portfolio to provide organizations with a unified data platform. With the preview availability of Dataplex, Analytics Hub and Datastream, organizations can break free from data silos to securely predict business outcomes, empower users, and make informed, real-time decisions in today’s dynamic digital environment.

aithority.com
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

Google Cloud helps Mulberry bag more customers amid Covid outbreak

Mulberry reports that, by leveraging Google Cloud’s data analytics capabilities to generate customer insights and streamline delivery processes, it has boosted sales by up to 25% during the Covid-19 pandemic. Mulberry’s accessories are sold across 25 countries via 120 stores and its digital network. The brand’s physical and online touchpoints...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Replica Analytics and Euris Launch Cloud-Based Data Synthesis Platform

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Replica Analytics, a leading provider of health data synthesis technology, is partnering with Euris Health Cloud® bringing to market a unique and easy-to-use cloud-based data synthesis solution: Replica Synthesis. While Euris Health Cloud provides a secure hosting platform designed to meet strict regulations for the processing of personal health information in Europe, Replica Synthesis allows users to upload their data or access their existing data on the Euris platform. More details are available here.
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Google Is Moving Parts of YouTube to Its Cloud Service

Parts of YouTube are moving to the Google Cloud Platform, said Thomas Kurian, the leader of Google's cloud division. The popular video app has run on Google's own infrastructure separately from its cloud, along with other top Google properties, such as its eponymous search engine. The change could make it...
Businessthefintechtimes.com

Mambu’s Partnership With Google Cloud Creates to New Digital Bank

The Indonesian digital bank PT Bank Jago Tbk (Bank Jago), has selected a SaaS banking platform from the banking and financial services provider Mambu. This adoption will form a key foundation, as the bank prepares to develop itself into a technology-based institution. Mambu’s financial services platform will underpin Bank Jago’s...
TechnologySilicon Republic

Are cloud data centres a sustainable option?

With data centres consuming massive amounts of energy, we look at the environmental impact of cloud computing. Discussions about cloud computing can often lead to discussions about data storage and data centres. While data centres provide critical infrastructure for the digital world in which we live, they also consume high...
Businessaithority.com

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. launches the QxCloud and QxCloud as a Service, next generation Trust Infrastructure for Digital Transformation in multi cloud environments

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. (C4A), a Canadian company, announced its next generation of hybrid multi-cloud capable trust infrastructure for identity based digital transformations with its QxCloud and QxCloud as a Service. QxCloud provides a suite of next generation capabilities that modernize traditional HSM, PKI, and CA capabilities for crypto-agility in cloud,...
EconomySilicon Republic

Finding the right talent for your cloud migration strategy

As more organisations move their applications to the cloud, Hays’ Steve Weston says CIOs must find staff with the right cloud-based skills to optimise their migration strategies. You may be one of the 81pc of business leaders embracing the cloud because you’re concerned about missing out on the many benefits...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Cisco’s Unified Computing System goes hybrid at Future Cloud event

Cisco Systems Inc. is expanding up its hybrid cloud program with a host of new technologies announced at its Future Cloud virtual event today. Today’s announcements are the result of a multibillion-dollar investment aimed at building more cloud capabilities into every aspect of Cisco’s networking tools, with a focus on delivering “Continuity, Insights, Security, Connectivity and Operations,” the company said.
Softwarescmagazine.com

Self-service tool claims to execute cloud-based data access in five minutes

DevSecOps company Satori on Thursday announced a self-service data access capability that it says cuts down cloud-based data access from a manual, three-week process that requires database administrators to a five-minute task that any business user can do.p[. Today, enterprise data access requires workers and managers who need data to...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

SignalWire raises $30M to accelerate the creation of unified cloud communications tools

SignalWire announced that it has raised $30 Million in a Series B round to accelerate the creation of the next generation of unified cloud communications tools. Led by Prosperity7 Ventures, and joined by Storm Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Jerry Yang (AME Cloud Ventures), and Dean Drako (Barracuda Networks), the round brings SignalWire’s total funding to $41.6 million to date.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Google Cloud and Whirlpool Bolster Partnership

Whirlpool (WHR) has settled on Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google Cloud as its preferred cloud platform to enhance the delivery of “critical business systems and applications” worldwide. The cloud partnership builds on a strategic alliance that began in 2014 with Whirlpool rolling out Google Workspace to its employees. As part of the expanded collaboration, Whirlpool has deployed its company-wide applications and SAP environment on Google Cloud. The cloud giant will also offer Whirlpool cloud capabilities powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, ideal for enhancing its digital revolution. (See Alphabet stock analysis on TipRanks). “Whirlpool Corp. is creating a foundation for future growth with a forward-looking, cloud-first approach to its critical SAP systems, while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability… We’re proud to expand our strategic collaboration with Whirlpool and will continue to support the company’s digital transformation across all of its global operations,” said Google Cloud’s President Rob Enslin Whirlpool settled on Google Cloud because it is the cleanest in the industry, running 100% on renewable energy. (See Whirlpool stock analysis on TipRanks). On May 10, Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet downgraded the stock to a Hold from a Buy. The analyst has a $2,415 price target on the stock implying 2.87% upside potential to current levels. Bazinet told investors that looking ahead, he has three main concerns about the stock. “First, among the top 10 Internet ad firms, in absolute dollar terms, sell side expects ~2x the annual growth from ’21 to ’25 versus ’18 to ’20. Second, many investors believe ad intensity per dollar of economic activity is rising. We see little evidence of this. Third, even if the sell side estimates are right, growth will likely decelerate after 2Q21 (on tougher comps). Historically, that usually isn’t bullish for multiples.” Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 27 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $2,785.97 implies 18.67% upside potential to current levels. GOOGL scores an 8 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score tool, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.
Technologycisco.com

The rush to cloud based VDI, will customers stay?

IT executives have experienced few absolute drop-dead dates to implement new services in their careers. Many of us remember the excitement Y2K caused the industry as time marched on at the turn of the century over 20 years ago. Technology teams had to deliver by January 1, 2000, and they did! Last March, COVID had the same impact. Overnight, IT organizations had to enable their workforces to work from home on almost any connected device they had available. To provide a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to meet this challenge, many companies set up shop with a major cloud vendor such as Azure or AWS. To justify this choice, they highlighted:
Softwareatoallinks.com

Cloud PBX Services

Cloud PBX System: A Simple Guide to Understand What is Could PBX & How it Works?. The term Cloud PBX has been in use for as long as communications over the internet date back. It’s a history of revolutionizing communication methods that have shaped today’s businesses’ needs & wants & helped all ventures in achieving a better output by utilizing systems like Cloud PBX to its core. It’s not an overstatement to say that businesses have got successful portfolios because of the Cloud PBX system, along with many other things. Such is the importance of having a modernized hosted PBX phone network.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Best Google Cloud Platform Certifications on Coursera | #cloudsecurity

Solutions Review compiled the top Google Cloud certifications on Coursera for cloud and IT professionals of all skill levels. Google Cloud is one of the top cloud solutions currently on the market, servicing millions of users across the globe. As cloud deployments continue to grow in popularity and more businesses turn to the cloud for vital workflows, knowing how to manage and operate Google Cloud environments is a critical skill. Earning online certifications is a great way to demonstrate your knowledge in a particular subject area, and Google Cloud is no exception.
ComputersValueWalk

Top Cloud Server of 2021- Kronos Cloud Vs IBM Cloud Service

The cloud server is the most wanted infrastructure of all the companies right now. Because companies saw a greater opportunity in storing & analyzing experience while storing the data in the cloud server, moreover, it also reduces the cost of rent for storing all the old data for keeping reports. Space management has entered into a new dimension with it. Customer analysis, inventory reports, sales region focus & other statistical data are common with the help of cloud servers. Therefore, missing these in a company means missing a large part. Moreover, to fill that gap, Kronos & IBM have come up with their up-to-date cloud servers.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

How to build a cloud security observability strategy | #cloudsecurity

Public cloud adoption is complicated. It typically requires a significant focus on threat detection and the retooling of workflows and playbooks for security event management, monitoring, detection and response. Fortunately, a wide variety of third-party and cloud-native tools and services offer capabilities that enable effective cloud event collection, aggregation and...
Computerssiliconangle.com

Q&A: Satellite Cloud evolves IBM’s hybrid cloud strategy

In March 2021, IBM announced that its hybrid cloud services are now available on any kind of cloud — on premises or at the edge — via a new product called IBM Cloud Satellite. The intention behind IBM Cloud Satellite is to bring a secured, unifying layer of cloud services for clients across environments regardless of where their data resides.