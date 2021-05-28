Cancel
Public Safety

Southwest bans woman accused of punching flight attendant in face

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
DALLAS (ABC NEWS) – Southwest Airlines has banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend.

The incident highlights a recent increase in unruly passengers, reported ABC News.

The incident happened not long after a flight from Sacramento, California landed in San Diego on Sunday morning.

Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, was arrested by San Diego Harbor Police and is facing a felony battery charge.

The passenger allegedly ignored instructions from the flight attendant before assaulting her, the airline said. Another passenger on the flight took a video of the incident, showing a woman punching the flight attendant and a male passenger interceding to stop the attack, reported ABC.

Quinonez, a 5-foot-5 woman weighing 175 pounds, left the flight attendant with “serious injuries,” police said. The president of her union said she lost two teeth.

Southwest’s vice president of in-flight operations, Sonya Lacore, told flight attendants that the airline has a process for permanently banning passengers and “the passenger involved in the most recent incident has been advised that she may no longer fly on Southwest Airlines.”

The name of the flight attendant was not released.

The president of the union, Lyn Montgomery, cited the incident this week in asking the airline to respond more forcefully when passengers are disruptive and to lobby for more federal air marshals on flights, reported ABC.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

