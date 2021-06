The unmatched speed, configurability and flexibility of Exterro Review make it the most advanced review platform in today’s marketplace. Exterro Inc. the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations announced the launch of Exterro Review, a groundbreaking platform that is the fastest and most cost-effective enterprise document review solution currently available. Exterro Review’s auto-scalable architecture can ramp up speed on demand. Parallel processing provides unmatched ingestion and processing speeds, while innovations in indexing and data storage ensure the fastest batch processing. These features, coupled with lightning-fast searches and doc-to-doc navigation, make Exterro Review the fastest solution of its kind in the industry.