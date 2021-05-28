‘Friends: The Reunion’ Censored in China as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and More Removed

Cancel
“Friends: The Reunion” got off to a rocky start in the U.S. with middling reviews for the HBO Max special, and now comes a report from The New York Times detailing the reunion’s censorship in China. The “Friends” special launched in China on the same day it began streaming in the U.S., only the three Chinese video platforms carrying the special each streamed a version of it with pieces missing. Fans were disappointed to discover highly-touted appearances by Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS in “Friends: The Reunion” were removed.

