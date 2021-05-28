‘Friends: The Reunion’ Censored in China as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and More Removed

Prince Harry and Oprah are getting ready to have some open and candid conversations about mental health for their new series The Me You Can't See. On Monday, Apple TV+ shared the emotional first trailer for the upcoming docuseries, which features a handful of appearances from Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and more as they discuss their own personal journey and struggles. "The telling of the story, being able to say, this is what happened to me, is crucial," Oprah says in a voiceover.