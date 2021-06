Montgomery County is Now Open: Guidance for Businesses and Activities

Effective June 15, Yolo County will allow businesses to reopen and activities to resume in alignment with the retirement of the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. The statewide transition to Beyond the Blueprint eliminates the color-coded tier system for counties. Moving to Beyond the Blueprint will allow Yolo County to fully eliminate capacity limits and remove local restrictions on business operations as well as eliminate masking requirements for fully vaccinated residents in most settings. However, masking will still be required for all residents in certain settings as outlined below.